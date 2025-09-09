Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4, conan o'brien, NEXT for AUTISM

Conan O'Brien Played Borderlands 4 For NEXT for AUTISM

Conan O’Brien has brought back his Clueless Gamer segment to play Borderlands 4, all to support NEXT For AUTISM's latest campaign

Conan O'Brien brought back his Clueless Gamer segment for a special event, as he played Borderlands 4 to promote NEXT for AUTISM. Teaming up with 2K Games, we get a good eight minutes of Conan making fun of the game while also playing parts of it, as they encourage people to donate to the non-profit organization in their latest push for funding. If anything, we at least get a fun look at the game with Conan's observations. But if you don't find it funny, don't worry, he probably already forgot he played the game by the time this aired. Borderlands 4 will be released on September 12, 2025.

Conan O'Brien Plays Borderlands 4 for NEXT for AUTISM

Conan and co-host Aaaron "Bley" Bleyaert tangled with the mayhem of Borderlands 4, taking on the monsters and Rippers of Kairos in an effort to break free from the tyrannical Timekeeper – and to raise awareness for a great cause: NEXT for AUTISM. NEXT for AUTISM is the leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs that help them connect with their communities.

"We're all huge Conan fans at Gearbox and 2K," said Anthony Nicholson, Senior Project Producer of Borderlands 4. "What he may lack in skill he makes up for in pure commitment to the mayhem of Borderlands. It's a thrill to see him step into the world of Kairos and support NEXT for AUTISM through our game."

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

