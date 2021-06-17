Conan The Adventurer RPG Book Released By Modiphius Entertainment

Modiphius Entertainment, the tabletop gaming company credited for creating the Achtung! Cthulhu wargame, Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms, and Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, has released the setting book for their role-playing game, entitled Conan the Adventurer! An extensive guide to the lands south of the Styx River, this setting book has lavishly illustrated pictures of the environments and various characters you might expect to see in your Conan games in the future.

In this book, game masters and players alike should expect to see such lands as Stygia, Kush, Darfar, Keshan, Punt, Zembabwei, and "the Black Kingdoms", as described by the populace of the Dreaming West. This book is 112-pages long, but packs a bunch of information within it, including NPCs, new character archetypes, a bestiary, and even some new magic for casters to master!

According to the press release by Modiphius Entertainment, a few of the key features for this setting book include:

New archetypes like the Adventurer, Griot, Tomb Guardian, and Witch-finder, including talents, war stories, educations, equipment, and other background elements to bring them to life

Important characters high and low: King Ctesphon of Stygia, Ageera the Witch-finder, Tananda of Shumballa, the sorcerer Tuthmes, Thalis of Xuthal, Amalric, King Sakumbe of Tombalku, King Zehbeh of the Aphaki, Gorulga of Kheshan, the roguish Stygian adventurer Thutmekri, and others

Stunning art and maps produced by a variety of new and renowned Conan artists.

A guide to the countries of Stygia, Kush, Darfar, Keshan, Punt, Tombalku, Zembabwei, and the other Black Kingdoms, describing their histories,cultures, and cities lost to human ken

Conan described during his period as a war-chief in the Black Kingdoms

Terrifying beasts and monsters: giant scorpions; the pig devil; the Crawler in the Dark; the immortal vampire queen Akivasha; and the dreaded Ollam-onga and its devil riders

Myths and magic, such as the infamous cabal of sorcerers called the Black Ring, timeless Ghazal, the lost women of the flowery vale, the cults of Ajujo and Jhil, and more

Developed with leading Conan scholars, this is the place for Hyborian Age adventure, just as [Robert E.] Howard created it!

The book is selling for $36.00 USD on Modiphius Entertainment's web store.