Conqueror's Blade Announces New Collaboration With Sabaton

Conqueror's Blade has a brand new collaboration on the way next week, as they have partnered with Swedish power metal band Sabaton

Indie game developer Booming Tech and publisher Poros Interactive revealed a new collaboration coming to Conqueror's Blade, as they've paired with Swedish power metal group Sabaton. The event will kick off next week as you'll see the band and their music pop up from time to time to help make your battles that more epic, while also snagging some limited-time items and more that can only be obtained during the event. We have more details below as it all kicks off next Thursday.

Conqueror's Blade x Sabaton

The Battle Metal: Sabaton & Conqueror's Blade event runs from November 21 through December 5, and it marks the first time that a celebrity likeness will be featured as a playable skin. A newly released trailer shares a first look at the event, while Sabaton's "The Lion from the North" gives the action a hard-driving soundtrack. As the trailer illustrates, Booming Tech put a great deal of care into ensuring that Brodén's warrior attire is period-accurate – and appropriately epic, thanks to an electric new Maul attire that was designed with the Sabaton singer's input. Here's a full rundown of what fans can expect from the Battle Metal event:

Sabaton Metal Legend Attire featuring the voice and likeness of Sabaton lead singer Joakim Brodén, with two unique looks included.

The Sabaton Rockcrusher is a weapon attire that transforms the Maul, giving it the look and feel of an electric guitar. Complete with custom sound effects and a unique emote!

The Sabaton Mini Battle Pass, included with the purchase of the Sabaton Metal Legend attire or the bundled Metal Legend/Rockcrusher attire pack, unlocks missions that lead to dozens of additional rewards, including an Emerald Warrior variant of the Sabaton attire.

A reworked "Sabaton Fortress" siege map, backed by a newly recorded orchestral version of Sabaton's "The Lion from the North."

Community events! You can check out the Conqueror's Blade website for more details on the Battle Metal event.

