Console Versions Of Chernobylite Have Been Delayed

All In! Games along with The Farm 51 revealed today that the console versions of Chernobylite have officially been delayed. The company sent out a brief press release today alerting people that they will not be able to make their original deadline for the game on both Xbox and PlayStation. Instead, they have pushed the game back to September 28th, 2021, for both the physical and digital versions. Beyond the two quotes that we have for you below, no specific reason was given for the delay beyond the idea that it appears they are looking to make some adjustments and improvements to the game before it's launched. Will an extra few weeks give them the ability to fix what they need? We shall see…

"We at All in! Games pride ourselves in setting high standards for all our releases and are pleased with the games that we have published this year. Incidentally, due to some unforeseen issues with the console build, we decided to slightly delay the launch of Chernobylite until it gets resolved," said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. "We want to make sure we always deliver projects that are in excellent shape and pushing Chernobylite's console release date back a few weeks will allow us to accomplish that. We appreciate everyone's patience while we take the time to get this right."

"Chernobylite has been a labor of love and we are humbled by the reception we have gotten so far from both players and critics," said Wojciech Pazdur, Director of Development at The Farm 51." We have complete trust that the All in! Games team is doing everything in their power to successfully bring Chernobylite to our fans on console. While the delay is unfortunate, it's also entirely necessary to live up to everyone's expectations."