Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bureau 81, Indienova, The Operator

Conspiracy Puzzler The Operator Confirms July Release Date

Do you like puzzle games? Do you like conspiracy themes and trying to solve mysteries? Then The Operator is the game for you.

Article Summary Indie game The Operator set to launch on July 22 on Steam.

Become an FDI agent and solve crimes with advanced investigative tools.

Point and click to analyze evidence, uncovering deep conspiracies.

Tackle mind-bending cases and bring criminals to justice using FDI software.

Indie game developer Bureau 81 and publisher Indienova have revealed a release date for their new conspiracy puzzler title, The Operator. The game has you playing as an agent of the FDI, where you have been recruited as their newest Operator. You will use your detective skills to assist agents in the field as you work together to investigate mysterious crimes. Use cutting-edge FDI software (that looks like it came from another era) to dig for clues and solve puzzles. We have more info for you here and a new trailer as the game arrives for PC via Steam on July 22.

The Operator

Time to clear your head, work through your hangover and start your first day as an Operator. There are plenty of cases to solve. Assist our field agents using your computer console and ingenuity to bring criminals to justice. Ready to make the world a better place? When our field agents need support, they'll call you. Help them by fact-checking, searching databases, identifying killers, and more. Each case will have evidence to evaluate, and it's your job to dig into documents, connect the clues, and solve the mysteries. You have the finest FDI **software to help with those challenging cases. Point and click through the Video and Photo Analyzer, Citizen and Vehicle Database, ChemScan, Notepad and a fully functional Terminal at any point to find out %^^** what you need. To find the truth, you must follow the //** evidence **// and see where it leads, no matter how unsettling. %% But don't poke into unauthori$$ed* areas without first notifying your **superiors {liars}**//.

Investigate Crimes: Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks.

Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks. Use FDI Software: Analyze evidence and find clues using cutting-edge tools.

Analyze evidence and find clues using cutting-edge tools. Dig Deeper: Follow the evidence as it twists and turns, no matter where it leads.

Follow the evidence as it twists and turns, no matter where it leads. Uncover the Truth: Each case is a mind-bending story to unravel, so take notes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!