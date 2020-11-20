Construction Worker Simulator Is In The Works From PlayWay

PlayWay has introduced yet another simulator game this week as Emporer Games is developing Construction Worker Simulator. In what feels like a game that should have already been made at some level, you will take on the role of a construction worker at a job site doing various tasks with different kinds of equipment. Everything from making cement to operating a crane to digging up the ground with an Excavator. You'll do all the manual back-breaking labor of working on a new building without having to wake up at 6am or put in any actual work. This is the latest in what feels like a string of simulator games to hit the market or are on the way. Right now the game has a Steam page but it doesn't have a release window.

In Construction Worker Simulator player takes on the role of a construction worker, taking various jobs related to building houses, apartment blocks or skyscrapers. It is your duty and responsibility to create new places to live for thousands of people searching for their own home in big cities. Use many different tools and machines to make your way through the day, working in the hot burning sun or in the rain. Operate drills, forklifts, carry materials with wheelbarrows or trucks. There are plenty tools that will prove themselves helpful in finishing the job quick, efficiently and what's most important – good. The game offers two perspectives that will change to fit the actual situation the most. When you work on foot, you will observe the construction site from the first person view, for an absolutely immersive experience. But when you use some heavy machinery or vehicles the game will change to third person perspective for bigger accuracy and gameplay comfort.