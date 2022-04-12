Cook Serve Forever Announced For Steam In 2023

Vertigo Gaming revealed their next cooking sim title Cook Serve Forever will be coming out on Steam sometime in 2023. The latest entry from the Cook Serve Delicious! franchise, this game is taking things up a notch as you'll be a potential chef in the future who idolizes one of the famous cooks on their television screen. Your dream is to become the next big chef celebrity, and you'll do that by making amazing food choices and crafting the perfect meals for people to enjoy.

The game appears to have a number of new little features that improve on the previous entries to the series while also making it super fun and challenging to make the best meals possible. Right now it doesn't appear the team has an idea of when they'll be releasing it beyond the fact it's coming next year. Our best guess is that sometime in the next six months, they'll do a free demo at one of the Steam Next Fest events. Youc an check out the announcement trailer down below.

Chop, stir, and sauté your way through this massive new adventure! Cook your way through the bustling solarpunk city of Helianthus as Nori Kaga, a food cart chef aspiring to make it big like her role model, the Culinary Queen herself, Chef Rhubarb. This all-new IP from the creators of Cook Serve Delicious! features hundreds of recipes, a dramatic fully-voiced story, tantalizing sidequests, gorgeous artwork, and gameplay that simulates the rhythm and tactility of cooking. A massive new adventure with dozens of hours of gameplay!

Hundreds of new ingredients and recipes with an all new dynamic cooking system!

Play with a friend via local co-op through the entire campaign!

An amazing original soundtrack by award winning composer Jonathan Geer.

Fully voiced story starring Elspeth Eastman (League of Legends), Emme Montgomery (Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!) and more to be announced!