Cookie Run: Kingdom Launches Legend Of The Red Dragon Update
Devsisters has released a new update for Cookie Run: Kingdom as players can play Legend Of The Red Dragon right now.
Mobile developer and publisher Devsisters have a new update out for Cookie Run: Kingdom, as players can jump in on the Legend Of The Red Dragon. Players will have two brand new cookie characters to play as you'll be getting the Pitaya Dragon Cookie and the Royal Margarine Cookie. As well as the chance to venture into the new Hall of Encounter content, where you'll have thge chance to earn various rewards and buffs while growing the main Cookies for this story. You can read more about it below along with two new trailers.
- New Episodes: Legend of the Red Dragon – The episode features Ancient grade, Hollyberry, and the new 'Pitaya Dragon Cookie' embarking on an adventure to the Dragon's Valley. Trapped in a Cookie's body, Pitaya Dragon Cookie makes a tempting offer to Hollyberry Cookie. If Hollyberry helps the dragon regain its power, the Dragon will join Hollyberry in the fight against the Dark Enchantress Cookie, the main villain of the Cookie Run franchise.
- New Cookies
- Pitaya Dragon Cookie – A new Dragon-grade Charge Cookie, Pitaya Dragon is equipped with a 'Draconic Bladestorm' which launches flying swords at enemies, inflicting substantial damage and impeding their healing capabilities. Furthermore, when transformed into a dragon, it unleashes a scorching breath that engulfs everything in its path, damaging adversaries and imposing a debuff that increases their vulnerability.
- Royal Margarine Cookie – An Epic-grade Ambush Cookie known as the last dragon rider, this Cookie rides a buttercream wyvern. Royal Margarine fires buttercream balls at enemies, inflicting damage, and poisoning them, while simultaneously reducing their attack and defense.
- New content Hall of Encounter – The Hall of Encounter allows players to unlock a wealth of rewards and buffs while progressing the main Cookies central to the storyline. By completing missions, players can acquire points that can be used to level up these Cookies, enabling them to reach new heights of power. Furthermore, both fixed rewards and random reward boxes can be obtained along the journey, providing even more surprises and incentives for Cookie enthusiasts. Get ready to embark on this exciting adventure and reap the benefits that await in the Hall of Encounter.
- Chance Up Cookie Gacha – A new system called the 'Chance Up Cookie Gacha' has been added, offering an increased probability of obtaining specific Cookies. This update brings a higher chance to encounter sought-after Cookies such as Hollyberry Cookie, Wildberry Cookie, and Royal Margarine Cookie from the Dragon's Valley Expedition, surpassing the odds of the existing high-rank Cookie gacha. Additionally, slots have been introduced to enhance the likelihood of obtaining desired Cookies by allowing players to select two Epic grade Cookies. This feature grants greater flexibility and increases the chances of acquiring your favorite Cookies through the gacha system.