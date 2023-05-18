Cookie Run: Kingdom Launches Legend Of The Red Dragon Update Devsisters has released a new update for Cookie Run: Kingdom as players can play Legend Of The Red Dragon right now.

Mobile developer and publisher Devsisters have a new update out for Cookie Run: Kingdom, as players can jump in on the Legend Of The Red Dragon. Players will have two brand new cookie characters to play as you'll be getting the Pitaya Dragon Cookie and the Royal Margarine Cookie. As well as the chance to venture into the new Hall of Encounter content, where you'll have thge chance to earn various rewards and buffs while growing the main Cookies for this story. You can read more about it below along with two new trailers.