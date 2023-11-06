Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: CookieRun: The Darkest Night, FreshDoh!

CookieRun: The Darkest Night Releases New Pre-Order Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the new VR game CookieRun: The Darkest Night, as the game has officially gone up for pre-order.

Article Summary New pre-order trailer for VR game CookieRun: The Darkest Night released by Devsisters and FreshDoh.

Game, formerly known as Project Q, marks the first VR release in the CookieRun franchise.

Players take on the role of GingerBrave, trying to escape the Witch's Castle in an immersive adventure.

Trailer details elements of gameplay, including exploration, combat, puzzles, and a glimpse of the game's narrative.

Devsisters, along with their development studio FreshDoh!, have released a new trailer for their upcoming VR title CookieRun: The Darkest Night, as the game has now gone up for pre-order. The trailer itself isn't that long, as you're getting about a minute's worth of footage from the first-person title, giving you an idea of what the first chapter of the game will look like. The game will be up for pre-order all the way until it is released on November 30. Enjoy the latest trailer down below along with info on the new VR game ahead of its release.

"CookieRun: The Darkest Night, formerly known as Project Q, represents an exciting addition to the CookieRun franchise. This game seamlessly blends action, adventure, and RPG elements to create an immersive virtual reality adventure. As the inaugural VR release within the CookieRun universe, it marks a significant milestone in the IP's evolution, an expansion of the user experience, and a testament to our dedication to exploring new genres and platforms. In this game, players will embark on an epic journey as CookieRun's main protagonist, GingerBrave. Players will strive to save their fellow cookies and break free from the Witch's Castle. Aptly titled The Darkest Night, the narrative revolves around a group of cookies confronting perils and challenges, all in their quest to escape the castle before the witch returns."

"Players will have the unique experience of playing the game from the perspective of a 4-inch cookie. They will explore all areas of the witch's castle, including the kitchen and laboratory, fight against giant enemies, and play a variety of puzzles and mini-games. The trailer for CookieRun: The Darkest Night provides a sneak peek into the origins of GingerBrave, encounters with fellow cookies and enemies in the castle, and explores the dark and mysterious spaces in the witch's castle."

