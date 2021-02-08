PUBG Mobile Gets Some Special Updates For Valentine's Day

Krafton and Tencent Games have added a new update to PUBG Mobile this week that brings a little love for Valentine's Day. Oh, and some power-ups for you to survive with. Version 1.2 will bring with it EvoGround gameplay, Power Armor Mode, and high-tech Power Armor on Livik. What's more, starting on Tuesday you'll have a chance to snag the Dream Team Theme which will bring some added pink to a game you forgot was missing the color pink. You can read more about these additions below as they are free to download on iOS and Android right now.

The new EvoGround gameplay, Power Armor Mode, brings new high-tech Power Armor on Livik with extra abilities. Players can create Power Armor by bringing Nano Crystals and an Armor Blueprint to the Matrix base. Players will have two respawn chances as battling to survive. They can choose to respawn themselves with basic equipment, or have their teammates respawned at research stations. The Extreme Hunt Power Armor increases chest damage reduction and backpack capacity, boosts arm damage reduction and melee damage, decreases fall damage and also unlocks the ability to spring. There are three kinds of Power Armor with different abilities for players to obtain. Assembling the full Power Armor set unlocks its ultimate weapon, the Dragon's Breath Grenade. Similarly, a new Matrix event offers improved regional supply output, multiple airdrops and Life Detectors in research stations.

Power Armor Chest: Increases chest damage reduction and backpack capacity.

Power Armor Arms: Increases arm damage reduction and melee damage.

Power Armor Legs: Increases leg damage reduction, decreases fall damage, gives the ability to sprint.

In addition to the new game mode, a new PUBG Mobile Dream Team Theme will be available from Tuesday, February 9th to Sunday, March 7th to celebrate Valentine's Day. When this theme is available, a pier leading to Cheer Park Island will appear, and a giant bunny doll with a heart will appear on Cheer Park Island. Players will be able to trigger Love Confession Balloons which will rise up into the air and display the name of the player who is being confessed.