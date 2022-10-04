Magic: The Gathering Announces 30th Anniversary Edition Cards

Today, Wizards of the Coast announced a variety of very cool products to be released over the next year or two for their collectible trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. From the Assassin's Creed crossover product (details TBD) to the much closer cards from The Brothers' War, Wizards has a lot planned for their consumers over this span. But there's one product that is less than two months away that's turning heads in a major way. The company's 30th Anniversary Edition is going to be selling on their website for $999 USD and will contain four packs of fifteen non-tournament legal cards (all reprints from Limited Edition Beta) apiece. How much is too much for a copy of Black Lotus? You can read the press release put out by Wizards of the Coast themselves below, and formulate your own opinions from that.

According to the press release, shown in full below:

WIZARDS OF THE COAST ANNOUNCES MAGIC: THE GATHERING'S 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION COMMEMORATING 30 YEARS OF MAGIC

Three out of every 10 packs include a rare retro frame card, including the possibility of highly sought-after cards like Black Lotus and Mox Sapphire.

Oct. 4, 2022 – Wizards of the Coast today kicked off a year-long celebration for Magic: The Gathering's 30th anniversary in 2023 by announcing 30th Anniversary Edition, a commemorative and collectible product celebrating 30 years of Magic. In nearly 30 years of play, Magic: The Gathering has amassed nearly 25,000 unique cards and has been played by 50 million people around the world in 150 countries. Friday Night Magic is a staple at more than 6,000 game stores worldwide.

Inspired by Limited Edition Beta—Magic's first core set that was released all the way back in October of 1993—30th Anniversary Edition pays homage to its roots and features classic art in a renewed form from the earliest years of Magic: The Gathering. While the cards are not tournament legal, they are highly collectible, invoke nostalgia, and let fans relive some of Magic's most iconic experiences. 30th Anniversary Edition will be on sale for the holidays, available Nov. 28 for $999 on 30thEdition.wizards.com. For more information, you can watch the 30th-anniversary video here and check out this article on DailyMTG

With this announcement, many were, quite understandably, quite upset at the price tag and general unavailability of this product. At nearly $1,000, this product is not going to be able to be accessed by a vast majority of players. As for us, we will simply encapsulate our feelings by sharing a rather apt music video put out by Jonathan Young in conjunction with the release of Streets of New Capenna, a very recent set released for Magic: The Gathering.

What do you think about this product being released for Magic: The Gathering's 30th Anniversary? Are you going to be attempting to buy one?