Forever Skies Receives New Gameplay Trailer Following Funding Check out the latest trailer for the game Forever Skies as we get a look at the gameplay after the game was successfully crowdfunded.

Indie developer and publisher Far From Home released a new video this week for their upcoming game Forever Skies, revealing more of the gameplay. The upcoming first-person sci-fi survival game has revealed footage from a level called the Research Station, as the team gives you a quick two-minute guided tour of the facility and a little bit of how the game will play. The trailer comes after the team received full funding from their recent Kickstarter campaign, as they currently have just over two weeks left to earn additional funds. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait to see when we'll see the game this year.

"Forever Skies is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game. Return to Earth, ravaged by an ecological disaster. Fly, upgrade and customize your mobile high-tech airship base. Scavenge resources to survive, face dangers on the surface and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness. You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours."

"Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival. Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past. After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet's surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family."