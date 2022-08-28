CORSAIR Debuts Xeneon Flex Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor

CORSAIR has revealed a brand new gaming monitor this week as they have revealed the Xeneon Flex Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor. One of the more interesting designs they've produced, the monitor can bend how you see fit from a flat screen to an immersive 800R curve, designed to work specifically with sims and shooter titles. Plus all the upgrades and enhancements you expect from the company's line of monitors they already produce. They have yet to reveal the price, all we know right now is that it will drop sometime in late 2022.

Xeneon Flex OLED's 45" screen and 3,440×1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), offers a stunning cinematic display experience that's ideally suited whether you're gaming, working or enjoying a movie. This combination of screen size and aspect ratio results in 20% more screen area than a 49" 32:9 ultrawide and 81% more screen area than a 34" 21:9 ultrawide. Finished with a specially formulated anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and reflections, Xeneon Flex OLED is built from the ground up to be an immersive gaming monitor, equipped with LG Display's protective Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain even when viewed all day.

With LG W-OLED latest display technology, Xeneon Flex's self-lit OLED pixels deliver peak brightness up to 1000nit, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio ensuring that images are as true to life and accurate as possible. A rapid 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.01ms Pixel on/off time and up to 240Hz refresh rate all-but eliminate motion blur, creating a no-compromise gaming experience that's fully compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards. To help protect the display, Xeneon Flex OLED boasts a sophisticated burn-in prevention system which operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use, all backed by a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.