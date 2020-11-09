CORSAIR Launches HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset

CORSAIR revealed another gaming headset this past week in the form of the HS70 Bluetooth for a wireless gaming experience. As you can see, it works like most wireless setups as it has it's own dock to hang them from for charging, but it also comes with the ability to switch to 3.5mm jack in case the battery runs low and you need to swap. This headset has also been programmed to work with PC, all three major gaming consoles, mobile devices, and the upcoming next-gen consoles. So this is basically available for whatever you may need it for. You can read a little more on it below as the headset is now on sale on their website for $100 and at select retailers.

The HS70 Bluetooth combines wired gaming audio from a console or PC with wireless Bluetooth audio on your mobile device, enabling seamless connection with voice chat apps, music, or phone calls without interrupting gameplay. Bluetooth connectivity enables a comprehensive audio experience with apps such as the Switch mobile app, integrated seamlessly alongside wired game audio from the Switch console. A detachable noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone reduces ambient noise for superb vocal clarity, and a rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge so you can play long into the night. The HS70 Bluetooth delivers top-notch audio quality thanks to custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers that catch every sound you need to hear at vital moments, while compatibility with Windows Sonic spatial sound engulfs you in the action. Lightweight and durable aluminum construction, along with adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam, provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay and years of use. When connected to PC via USB, CORSAIR iCUE software lets you adjust audio equalizer settings, mic volume, and more, while on-ear volume and mute controls offer convenient adjustment on-the-fly.