CORSAIR Launches MP600 GS & MP600 PRO NH SSD's

CORSAIR revealed a new pair of SSD cards this week for gamers looking to upgrade their system with the MP600 GS and the MP600 PRO NH. These two Solid State Drives have been designed to provide more of a competitive level of performance with a read speed of up to 4,800MB/sec. The PRO NH model is a variant of the previous PRO version with new near-universal compatibility that can get up to 7,000MB/sec. With both models offered at pretty decent prices as the GS is going for about $95 and the PRO NH will run you about $75. We have more notes on both from CORSAIR below.

"MP600 GS strikes a new compelling balance between performance and endurance for users looking to upgrade an existing PC or laptop, or for new builds. Using high-density 3D TLC NAND, MP600 GS offers 1200TB/Write endurance and data speeds that far surpass those of traditional SATA SSDs all in an industry standard M.2 2280 form factor. With a slim form factor, MP600 GS has wide compatibility across motherboards and laptops and is able to give even an older system an immediate M.2 SSD upgrade. Available in 500GB,1TB and 2TB capacities, MP600 GS is the ideal entry point to Gen4 M.2 SSD performance."

"MP600 PRO NH combines the multi-award winning performance of the CORSAIR MP600 PRO with a new, low-profile package, allowing easy installation in motherboards, laptops, or game consoles. Extreme performance high-density 3D TLC NAND enables 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,500MB/sec sequential write speeds**, boosting the speed of everything you do with your PC, whether it's initial system boot, game loads, or accessing large files such as 4K video or uncompressed images. Available in a wide range of capacities from 500GB to 8TB and able to be mounted almost anywhere an M.2 2280 SSD can fit, MP600 PRO NH brings blazing fast PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD speeds to wherever enthusiasts need."