CORSAIR Releases The K70 Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keybaord

CORSAIR has released a brand new gaming keyboard this week as players can get their hands on the new K70 Pro Mini Wireless. A slimmed-down upgrade in the K70 series, this version was designed to be portable with a 60% form-factor, complete with keyswitches and keycaps that help the accents on the frame. It was also made to be totally customizable for whatever you had in mind when it comes to gaming, with interchangeable keys that allow you to blueprint what you want on the surface and in the software. We have the full rundown of the new keyboard below,as it's currently on sale via their website starting at $180.

With the ability to tailor a multitude of options to your preferences, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is the most customizable CORSAIR keyboard yet. It comes equipped with your choice of 100% CHERRY MX Red or SPEED mechanical keyswitches – both guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes – which are hot-swappable, so you can quickly slot in your favorite MX-compatible keyswitch (or even mix-and-match for different keys). Likewise, the keyboard's durable, wear-and-shine-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps feature a standard bottom row layout, so any set of custom keycaps will fit. Lastly, the iconic aluminum frame, a hallmark of the K70 Series, now comes with an accent bar that can be swapped out to add an extra splash of color to your keyboard (additional colors sold separately).

With three ways to connect, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is versatile enough to use with all the most popular gaming platforms. Take advantage of Slipstream Wireless for the fastest wireless speed on PC, Mac, and consoles, or switch to Bluetooth® for compatibility with the vast majority of modern devices, including mobile or tablet. Plug in with USB wired mode for maximum performance with lightning-fast 8,000Hz hyper-polling – 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards – so all your commands are delivered as fast as possible when playing fast-paced games where every millisecond counts.

The K70 Pro Mini Wireless makes a brilliant statement in any setting. Customizable per-key RGB backlighting shines bright, with up to 20 layers of onboard lighting effects powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, while a radiant 360° RGB LightEdge projects even more RGB lighting around the entire perimeter of the keyboard. Unite lighting effects with the rest of your setup using powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, which also enables key remaps, custom macros, and real-time RGB lighting integration when playing select games (wired mode only).

The K70 Pro Mini Wireless' compact profile is tailor-made for taking with you anywhere. Its highly portable 60% form-factor offers almost all of the functionality of a full-size keyboard thanks to expansive onboard shortcuts that activate a wide range of commands and media controls, and the ability to further customize inputs in iCUE software. A detachable braided USB Type-C cable gets you connected quickly for playing and charging on any system, while storage for up to 50 onboard profiles ensures you're never without your own customized settings and lighting. When connected wirelessly, a long-lasting battery keeps you in the game for up to 32 hours with brilliant RGB effects or 200 hours with backlighting turned off on a single charge.