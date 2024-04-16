Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: headset

CORSAIR Reveals HS35 V2 Series Headset For Multiple Platforms

CORSAIR showed off the brand new HS35 V2 Series Gaming Headset today, as they have designed it for multiple gaming platforms.

Article Summary CORSAIR debuts HS35 V2 and HS35 Surround V2 multiplatform gaming headsets.

Features universal 3.5mm connectivity for wide-ranging platform compatibility.

Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac with HS35 Surround V2.

Customizable with three color options and designed for comfort and quality audio.

CORSAIR revealed a new series of headsets today with the introduction of the HS35 v2 and HS35 Surround v2 gaming headsets. The big selling point for these is that they are not console/PC specific and have, in fact, been designed to operate on multiple gaming platforms with all of the benefits you would expect included. This includes having a wide-range of audio and universal 3.5mm connectivity to provide the best sound no matter what system you happen to be playing on. We have more details for you below, as the regular version is going for $50, with the Surround going for $60.

CORSAIR HS35 V2 Series

The HS35 v2 series opens up a rich world of audio. A pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers produce a powerfully wide range of sound, enabling you to detect new details within your games. And with a multiplatform 3.5mm connection, these headsets aren't limited to PC gaming – plug in and play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more or an even more immersive experience, HS35 SURROUND v2 adds another dimension to your games' soundscapes. The included USB receiver unlocks industry-leading Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, placing in-game music, dialog, and audio cues all around you. Pinpoint the direction of enemy movements and abilities in competitive games such as Overwatch 2, or let yourself become completely engulfed in lush atmospheric titles like Starfield.

HS35 v2 headsets are perfect for longer gaming sessions as well as leisurely playthroughs. An adjustable suspended headband takes the pressure off your head, and your ears stay cool and cushioned on the soft fabric ear pads. Deftly adjust the volume and mute with convenient on-ear controls, and place the flexible omnidirectional microphone exactly where you want it for crisp, clear communications with your squad. Rep your team colors and show off your style on HS35 v2 with your choice of three colors available from Corsair.com and select retailers: classic black, muted red, or deep blue.

