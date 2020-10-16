CORSAIR Reveals The HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset

This morning, CORSAIR revealed a brand new gaming headset hitting the market this week with the HS60 Haptic. The new headset is designed to improve on the previous models of the series, which we've had a chance to review before. This one boasts that it will deliver a deeper, more powerful sound than can be achieved through just speakers alone. Which they credit to the haptic bass developed by Taction Technology. You can currently buy the headset for $130 on both their website and through select retailers. Here's some more info from the company on this particular headset.

At the core of the HS60 Haptic's distinctive listening experience lies innovative bass from Taction Technology that enhances low-end frequencies using tactile feedback, enabling users to perceive sounds while gaming that other headsets miss. Hearing the deep, low rumble of explosions or the reverberating hum of nearby machinery is a richer, more engaging experience with the HS60 Haptic. Combined with a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers delivering superb sound quality and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone for outstanding vocal clarity, the HS60 Haptic puts you in the middle of the action like never before. The HS60 Haptic's adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush memory foam to keep you comfortable even as you feel the battle raging around you. Its durable construction is reinforced with aluminum for years of use, and this ruggedness is complemented by the headset's distinctive camo pattern. Convenient on-ear controls allow you to adjust both game audio and the haptic feedback effect on-the-fly, without interrupting your gameplay. Connecting to your PC via USB, the HS60 Haptic can be controlled with CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling custom audio equalizer settings and more. Shaking up the CORSAIR headset lineup with its unique haptic bass, combined with all of the features that gamers expect of the award-winning HS Series, the HS60 Haptic delivers amazing sound that you can feel.