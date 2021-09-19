CORSAIR Reveals The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR revealed a brand new gaming mouse this week for their peripherals line with the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This version builds on previous models of the same line with a slightly more streamlined design and upgrades to make it more powerful and responsive as a wireless mouse compared to being wired in. Like other wireless mice, the option still exists with the charging cable that doubles as a USB attachment cord, but based on the specs we have from the team below, you may never need to use it. You can currently purchase the mouse from their shop and select retailers for $110.

Weighing in at an extremely light 79g, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless supports the rapid movements and lightning-quick reflexes needed to prevail during competition. The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is built with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy in mind, with an elegant, no-frills design optimized for gaming performance and an ergonomic shape that suits both claw and palm grips.

The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless incorporates professional-grade gaming mouse elements, such as the first-ever CORSAIR Marksman optical sensor. At a native 26,000 DPI – the highest of any CORSAIR mouse to date – this new sensor tracks every movement with unbelievable precision. A dedicated DPI button cycles through five onboard DPI presets, adjustable on-the-fly without software. CORSAIR Quickstrike buttons ensure every left- and right-click registers instantly through pre-tensioned inputs.

The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless showcases wireless technology that propels this mouse to championship levels. CORSAIR Slipstream Wireless technology transmits inputs at sub-1ms speeds, delivering mouse movements and clicks up to 2x faster than conventional gaming mice, while ensuring exceptional wireless signal quality throughout the competition. Up to 90 hours of battery life keeps you playing wire-free for days between charges, so you can focus on winning instead of your mouse's battery status.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables you to customize dynamic RGB backlighting, remap buttons, create macros, and adjust DPI settings, all conveniently stored onto three onboard profiles. For a fully customized and finely tuned gaming mouse, specially designed by esports athletes to perform at the highest level, the CORSAIR Sabre Pro Wireless Champion Series gives you the edge you need to cut through the competition.