CORSAIR Reveals The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collection

CORSAIR has revealed a new design for three of their items, as they've partnered with CD Projekt Red for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collection

The themed set features a K65 Plus Wireless Keyboard, M75 Mouse, and MM300 2XL Mouse Pad.

Designs include Witcher signs, Geralt's Wolf medallion, and Eredin from the Wild Hunt.

The collection celebrates the game's 10th anniversary with exclusive, high-performance peripherals.

CORSAIR has teamed up with CD Projekt Red for a new collection of items, as they showed off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collection. As you can see here, they have created a special set of designs for one of their gaming mice, a TKL wireless keyboard, and a gaming mat, all to celebrate the open-world action-RPG. We have more details about the collection below from the company, along with a quote from the team, as all three items are available throught their website.

CORSAIR – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collection

Each item in this collection has been meticulously crafted to honor the legacy of the critically acclaimed game. Leading the charge is the custom CORSAIR K65 Plus Wireless 75% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, available in NA layout only. Those who have walked the Path will enjoy the Witcher signs on the keycaps for convenient access to their tide-turning spells, a custom Esc keycap with the game's logo, and a large representation of Geralt's Wolf medallion. Backed by reliable wireless performance, smooth and responsive MLX switches, and a Geralt-like durable build, this is the perfect match for any Witcher.

The CORSAIR x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Collection also includes the M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse, featuring the formidable King of the Wild Hunt, Eredin. Finally, the expansive MM300 2XL Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad is draped in the game's lore, featuring the astral map of the Spiral and iconic signs. It's the perfect way to tie your themed desktop together.

"Fans worldwide have been spellbound by Geralt of Rivia's quest to find Ciri, and we're thrilled to help them complete their own quest to find the ideal gear to celebrate 10 years of this legendary game," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at CORSAIR. "We're proud to have the opportunity to work with CD Projekt Red to bring this collaboration to life and to let fans showcase their love for this iconic game with our high-performance peripherals featuring a captivating new design."

