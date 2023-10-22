Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elgato

CORSAIR Unveils New Elgato Streamer Teleprompter

CORSAIR has unveiled a new item from Elgato, as you can get a streaming-specific teleprompter they're simply calling the Prompter.

CORSAIR revealed an all-new item from their Elgato line of streaming broadcast items with their first official Teleprompter. Designed to function like TV industry versions, the simply named Prompter but with more interactive elements, the company's version allows you to do the standard mirrored image with text so you can look directly at the built-in camera and read what's being sent to the device. However, this will allow you to add other elements, such as the ability to watch your chat so you have interactive elements, as well as the ability to customize what's attached to it by replacing the camera in the back and attaching items like lighting and a microphone. We have more info on it from the company below, along with images and a trailer, as you can buy it right now for $280.

"Attached to a camera or webcam, Prompter connects creators to their audience with real, natural eye contact. It's powered by a computer and can display video scripts or stream chat using Elgato's free Camera Hub software. Prompter also mirrors any window or app (like a Zoom meeting) with an easy drag and drop. Best of all, unlike other teleprompters, it doesn't require an extra tablet or smartphone—its 9" screen is already built in. With its unmatched compatibility and Stream Deck support, Elgato's latest hardware is changing how people communicate online."

"For the first time, teleprompting is easy for creators of all kinds, opening the door to better content and stronger communities. With Prompter, Twitch streamers can interact with chat while looking at their camera, making live conversations more engaging. Meanwhile, Prompter helps YouTubers stay on script while recording, which means fewer reshoots and less time editing. Everything's customizable using Elgato's Camera Hub software—included free for PC and Mac. Here in the app, creators are free to manage Prompter's display and personalize text appearance. There's even a Stream Deck plugin, offering more ways to control Prompter with a key press, a dial turn, or a foot tap."

"Professionals, too, have reason to be excited. Not only is Prompter ideal for virtual presentations, it's also the perfect icebreaker for video calls. With a drag and drop, users can move their Zoom or Microsoft Teams app onto Prompter's screen, directly in front of their camera. Now at eye level, Prompter ensures everyone meets face to face with professional eye contact. Likewise, those stuck at work don't need to miss the big match—they can drag over a browser window and catch every play, without sacrificing monitor space. Luckily for creators and professionals alike, Prompter likely works with the camera they already use at home or in the office. That's because it's compatible with more webcams, cameras, and smartphones than any other teleprompter. The setup is surprisingly simple, too, thanks to interchangeable backplates and a single-cable USB connection. Of course, Prompter works best when paired with other Elgato products, like the world's first 4K60 webcam, Facecam Pro."

