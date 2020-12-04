Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Receives Operation Broken Fang

It's been a long minute since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive got a good operation update, but this week, Valve loaded a new one in. The tenth Operation for the game is called Broken Fang and it brings in a new competitive mode, a detailed personal statistics display, several new agents, new weapon collections, new stickers, and a ton of new content. However, the Operation is exclusive to pass holders, so it's not just a thing to download, you have to buy the pass to get it. The only free part is an update that introduces Retakes Mode, which is available for all players. You're also getting seven new maps that can be played in a variety of modes, weekly missions that allow players to earn stars, and a new rewards system in the Operation Shop. You can read more about it below and check out the latest CS:GO trailer.

New challenges await, with the all-new Retakes and the exclusive Broken Fang Premier. Play new maps in every game mode, and see how you measure up in the Operation Stats page. Complete weekly missions and choose from a variety of rewards including new agents, weapon collections, stickers, patches, and graffiti. With your Operation Pass, you'll have access to detailed statistics from a variety of categories. Your statistics are tracked automatically and can be viewed on the Operation Stats page. Each week, you'll receive a new mission card featuring a variety of missions that can be completed in any order. Complete missions and earn stars in Casual, Competitive, Danger Zone, Guardian, and two new modes: Retakes and Broken Fang Premier. Spend your stars on rewards of your choice. Operation rewards include: Five new agents in the redesigned CT SWAT team to battle five re-imagined Professionals. Four new weapon cases and a new set of gloves. New Operation stickers, graffiti and stickers which feature recoil patterns. Finally, outfit your agent with a patch that matches your rank.