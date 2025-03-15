Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kylyk Games, Urban Jungle

Cozy Home Sim Title Urban Jungle Will Be Released This Friday

Unpack, arrange, and design a home how you see fit in the new cozy home simulator game Urban Jungle, set for release this Friday

Article Summary Explore a cozy home sim Urban Jungle, launching this Friday on Steam from Kylyk Games and Assemble Entertainment.

Unpack and decorate apartments with plants to create lush, green, and inviting spaces.

Engage in puzzle elements by optimizing plant placement to boost comfort and aesthetics.

Relax with stress-free gameplay, uncover a heartwarming story, and pet your virtual cat!

Developer Kylyk Games and publisher Assemble Entertainment have confirmed the release date for their new cozy sim game, Urban Jungle. If you enjoyed games like Unpacking and A Little To The Left, this will be right up your alley as you'll unpack and furnish a new home however you see fit while also trying to solve puzzles and challenges and earn a score for each room when you make it green. There really isn't a wrong way to do anything, but it will satisfy that organization piece of your brain while you get to play something for fun at your own pace. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it arrives for Steam on March 21, 2025.

Urban Jungle

Urban Jungle is a charming and relaxing simulation game that invites you to transform small, ordinary apartments into lush, green havens by placing delightful plants with savvy. But no worries, you won't have to deal with watering or pest control – the plants just need a good spot, and that's enough to create the comfiest and coziest home of them all. Oh, and don't forget to pet your cat!

Decorate with Plants: The core gameplay revolves around arranging a diverse selection of plants in your apartment. Each plant can be placed in different spots, challenging you to find the optimal placement to enhance the room's coziness and aesthetics.

The core gameplay revolves around arranging a diverse selection of plants in your apartment. Each plant can be placed in different spots, challenging you to find the optimal placement to enhance the room's coziness and aesthetics. Puzzle Elements: While the game is primarily about decoration, it includes puzzle-like aspects. You'll need to think strategically about where to place each plant to maximize the comfort and visual appeal of your home, ultimately unlocking new plants.

While the game is primarily about decoration, it includes puzzle-like aspects. You'll need to think strategically about where to place each plant to maximize the comfort and visual appeal of your home, ultimately unlocking new plants. Relaxing Atmosphere: Urban Jungle is designed to be a stress-free experience. There are no time limits or high-pressure scenarios. You can move plants around freely and adjust your setup at your own pace.

Urban Jungle is designed to be a stress-free experience. There are no time limits or high-pressure scenarios. You can move plants around freely and adjust your setup at your own pace. Environmental Storytelling: The game's narrative is subtly woven into the environment. As you progress, you'll uncover pieces of a heartwarming story that unfolds across the different stages of the protagonist's life.

The game's narrative is subtly woven into the environment. As you progress, you'll uncover pieces of a heartwarming story that unfolds across the different stages of the protagonist's life. Interactive Elements: In addition to plants, you can interact with other items like lamps and humidifiers to alter the ambiance of your apartment, further enhancing the cozy feeling.

