Cozy Magical Management Sim Title Tiny Witch Announced Make magic your business as you become the Tiny Witch, trying to lift the curse off a shop you just purchased.

Indie developer and publisher Creative Hand revealed their latest game in the works as they showed off their new cozy sim title Tiny Witch. The game will have you playing the titular character as you attempt to make spells for people in a shop you just recently purchased. But like some of your previous ventures, this shop comes with a curse! Will you be able to lift it and help the people out? You can read more about the game down below as they are planning to release it for PC later this year.

"In Tiny Witch, you are a little witch left in charge of a magic wizard store located in a town full of dungeon masters. Activate your spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to avoid upsetting your customers. To break the curse, she must run each store, situated in towns full of dungeon masters, for ten days. Activate spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to become the ultimate shop manager!"