Cramped Room Of Death Receives July Release Date Can you get all your weapons and treasure back from an army of skeletons in Cramped Room Of Death? Find out when it is released this July.

Indie game developer Hafiz Mohd Rozlan has been working with publisher Nicalis to give their latest game, Cramped Room Of Death, a new release date. This game will have you playing as a fearless warrior named Lance, who had his treasure and nearly all of his weapons stolen by an army made up of skeletons. Armed with just a spear to start, you'll need to navigate through challenging dungeon puzzles to reclaim everything and take them out once and for all The game is currently set to be released as a digital download on Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on July 19th.

"Cramped Room of Death features a brave hero named Lance who had his treasure and nearly all of his weapons stolen by a subterranean skeleton army. He enters the thieves' lair armed with only a giant spear, and quickly realizes why the spear was left behind: It's almost impossible to maneuver in the cramped tunnels and caverns. To conquer Cramped Room of Death, players must use the spear to jab every enemy in each room of the catacombs. Doing so will unlock another door, allowing you to enter another area. But it's never as easy as it sounds. Sometimes you can't turn to face an enemy because the spear won't clear an obstacle. Sometimes you can't approach an enemy from a certain direction because they'll shoot you with an arrow before you get close enough to strike. You'll face many different enemy types, and there are tons of tricky traps that will force you to walk backwards, or traverse tiles in a specific order, or slide helplessly across a slippery floor. The game doesn't count "lives"—if you get stuck or if you get killed, you can try again as many times as you like."

