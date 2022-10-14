Crash Bandicoot 4 Arrives On Steam October 18th

Activision announced this week that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, will be released on Steam on October 18th. This version of the game is the one that was released onto consoles, but it also comes with a couple of extra additions to spice things up and make it more of an original title for PC players instead of just being a late release of the original. We got the finer details for you below, as this will be out this coming Tuesday!

"It's About Time – the critically acclaimed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now on Steam! Crash forward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!"

"Steam players are in for the biggest Crash game ever, featuring massive levels, badder baddies and more gameplay than in previous Crash Bandicoot games. Fans can play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and on their way can play as Dingodile, Dr. Neo Cortex or Tawna for a unique perspective along our hero bandicoots' quest to defeat their nemeses. Throughout this adventure that shatters the time-space continuum, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain new ways to conquer dangerous obstacles."

"Crafted with the original trilogy in mind, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time embodies the precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the '90s while introducing quality-of-life improvements, stunning visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, along with "Modern" and "Retro" modes that both longtime fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering."