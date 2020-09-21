Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Get A New Gameplay Trailer

We're just a couple weeks out from Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time being released, so of course, we're getting new trailers. The latest trailer shows off more of the story as well as a good chunk of the gameplay as you get a better idea of what this new chapter is all about. As you can see from the video below, its a mix of the Crash titles you've known for years, mixed in with some new mechanics and challenges, as well as gameplay features, that will keep you running through these levels for hours on end. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set to be released on October 2nd, 2020. And remember, if you pre-order the game you'll be able to try out a demo of it featuring a couple of the levels before the game is officially released.

As the first original Crash Bandicoot™ title in more than a decade, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is built from the ground up and brings with it a new onslaught of absurd challenges for players to conquer. In the game, players uncover four powerful Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that must be reunited to restore order to the multiverse. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!