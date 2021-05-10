Creature Discomforts Part 1: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Review

We have come to the end of the Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 1 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. What was thought to be a cute and light break ended up to be, in true Wizarding World fashion, quite dark. Let's take a look at how this event played out.

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

The story: It felt in many ways as if this was going to be a breather from the darkness of the last few Brilliant Events, what with the cute magical creatures and punny name. Instead, though, we got a Brilliant Event about poachers and the continued story of Ron Weasley, who was rescued from being kidnapped in the last Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event who now doesn't even remember the names of his best friends. Also, there seems to be a mole in the Ministry. (And come on… it's Constance. Get there, Harry and Hermione.) The story remains engaging and unlocking bits of it continues to be the most exciting part of the game.

The focus: This poacher-themed event made for an interesting spotlight on magical creatures, featuring unique and gorgeous artwork on the Registry page.

The Special Assignment: While there are a few things that end up grating with these every single time, this Assignment seemed more well-thought-out and structured than many previous offerings.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Use 15 Potions task: Listen, sometimes tasks are blatantly item drains, but wow, Niantic isn't even trying to hide it here. This is the second time we've seen this task recently and its inclusion here is egregious. Get it out of here.

Overall

This is another Brilliant Event in the "win" category. The narrative is the strongest aspect of these events, but the Registry artwork is a close second.