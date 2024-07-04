Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Creature Lab, HeartBeat Games, Image Power

Creature Lab Comes To PS5, Xbox Release Later This Year

PS5 players can now make the freaky monster they always wanted as a mad scientist, as Creatre Lab has been released this week.

Article Summary Creature Lab launched on PS5, with an Xbox release slated for later this year.

Embrace the role of a mad scientist creating monstrous mutants in the Lab.

Includes full PC version features, updates, and patches for the PS5.

Strategize resources, manage your hideout, and avoid government detection.

Indie game developers Image Power and HeartBeat Games, along with PlayWay, have released Creature Lab for the PS5 this week. As you might suspect, this is the full version of the game from PC, with all the updates and patches included. PS5 players can jump into the game on July 5, while those waiting for it to arrive on Xbox Series X|S will have to wait as it will be out later this year.

Creature Lab

Here, you can outshine even the famous Frankenstein with your incredible mutants! Prove your genius once and for all, and let nobody stop you. Creature Lab sets you on the difficult path of a genius, yet a bit wicked scientist with a very liberal approach to test subjects and official procedures. Establish your hideout, and let the experiments commence! Conduct crazy experiments, mix mutagens, analyze their properties, grow DNA-based body parts, and attach them to your test subjects. So many possibilities… Prepare your laboratory, obtain basic reagents, and see what happens when you mix them together. Don't forget to name all your recipes! Apply your mutagens to test subjects and observe how they react. Grow entirely new body parts and attach them to the creatures you just brought to life. Discover nearly limitless interactions between mutagens and body parts as you slowly assemble an army of mutants.

There's no use hoping for government funds, so you'll make do with anything you can find or even steal. Manage your inventory, expand your lab, and make sure your hideout is safe. Don't let the panic guide you, the more stressed you are, the bigger chance Feds will drop by to say hello and check your spot! Don't leave any traces; be patient and extremely careful! They will never even know what hit them! Running low on resources? Need more test subjects? Send your sick creatures into the city! Find whatever resources you need. Spread panic in the city to scare off anyone trying to find your hideout. And if the military starts looking for you, send the strongest of your creatures to teach them a lesson. Let no one stop you in your search for the ultimate mutagen

