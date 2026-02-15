Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert Releases New Video Exploring Pywel

Crimson Desert has a new deepdive video out explore the many aspects of the cotinent of Pywel to show off everything it has to offer

Article Summary Explore Crimson Desert’s Pywel continent with new gameplay reveals and insightful developer commentary.

Discover resource gathering activities like fishing, hunting, mining, and crafting throughout Pywel.

Manage and expand the Greymane Camp, utilize camp systems, and send companions on resource missions.

Customize your character’s appearance and interact with a living world full of reactive NPCs and consequences.

Pearl Abyss released another in-depth video for Crimson Desert this past week, as we get a better look at the game's world across the continent of Pywel. This is their way of showing players around in about eight minutes, as you're getting as good a picture of what this continent has to offer without getting into spoiler territory. It feels familiar in ways to Black Desert, but in a very different lens with so much more going on, that it feels like they worked very hard to make a living world that could function without you around. You can check out the video here, as well as the developer notes about both items below, as the game is still set to launch on March 19, 2026.

Crimson Desert – The Continent of Pywel

Resource Gathering Activities – Players can fish and hunt to gather cooking ingredients, collect flowers and insects for use in alchemy, and obtain materials for crafting and equipment enhancement through gathering and mining.

Players can fish and hunt to gather cooking ingredients, collect flowers and insects for use in alchemy, and obtain materials for crafting and equipment enhancement through gathering and mining. The Greymane Camp – Located in Hernand, this settlement was established by Kliff and his companions after losing their home to the Black Bears faction. Using resources and currency earned through exploration, players can expand the camp's functionality and turn it into an important foothold for their journey.

Located in Hernand, this settlement was established by Kliff and his companions after losing their home to the Black Bears faction. Using resources and currency earned through exploration, players can expand the camp's functionality and turn it into an important foothold for their journey. Camp Management Systems – Within the camp, players can manage farms and ranches to produce cooking and crafting materials, purchase supplies from a vendor, and dispatch reunited companions on missions to acquire resources such as timber and ore.

Within the camp, players can manage farms and ranches to produce cooking and crafting materials, purchase supplies from a vendor, and dispatch reunited companions on missions to acquire resources such as timber and ore. Character Customization – Players can customize their characters' appearance using dyes found throughout Pywel or crafted through alchemy, adjusting outfits, hairstyles, and tattoos to match individual preferences.

Players can customize their characters' appearance using dyes found throughout Pywel or crafted through alchemy, adjusting outfits, hairstyles, and tattoos to match individual preferences. Living World NPCs – Cities and villages are populated by blacksmiths, tailors, merchants, and residents in need of assistance. NPCs will react to harmful player actions, becoming hostile or issuing bounties depending on behavior.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!