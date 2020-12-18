Cris Tales Receives An Extended Gameplay Video

Modus Games released a new video today for Cris Tales as we get a better look at the gameplay for their upcoming RPG. We've been looking forward to this game since it was introduced to everyone over the summer, but sadly had to suffer through the news during the Fall that the game was being pushed back to 2021. It looks like the devs felt bad about the idea that couldn't deliver it this year, so we're getting as close to the next best thing as we can. They have released a nearly 15-minute video showing over an overview of the gameplay, far more extended than anything we've seen before from them. What's more, you can check out a demo for the game right now by clicking here and selecting your platform. Enjoy the video as we wait for the game to come out next year across every single console and PC, along with a physical edition that will have a ton of bonus content.

Cris Tales is a JRPG where players can fight and explore across the past, present, and future simultaneously. Strategic use of these eras grants massive in-battle advantages, and the effects of decisions make ripples across a striking, hand-drawn 2D world, giving players true agency over their story and the ending they earn.Today's gameplay video joins protagonist Crisbell as she discovers her incredible ability to observe and manipulate past and future visions of her surroundings at any time. With a little help from her dapper amphibian ally, Crisbell's power can be used to shape a brighter future, changing both the lives of those around her and the wider world. The video closes with a first look at the game's Synchro system in combat which allows team members to combine their skills for powerful results.