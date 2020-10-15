Modus Games Announces Cris Tales Delayed Until 2021

Modus Games announced this morning that their upcoming game Cris Tales has now officially been delayed until 2021. The company revealed the news on its website along with a personal message to the fans about the game's development. The game was due to be released on November 17th, now the developers are aiming for sometime in early 2021, but no real window has been set yet. We have a snippet of the message below as they go into detail about what's going on.

We are a very small video game development studio located in the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Cris Tales is the biggest project we have ever worked on, and we want to get it right. As you probably know, most areas and people in the game must be created at least three times, if not more to show the different past, present and futures. So, in a way, it's like developing three different video games at the same time. Three video games that must be impeccable so that we can deliver all the magic we have in our soul to all of you. We want to make sure to earn all the love you've all shown in our events, demos, previews and so much more.

With the release of the demo for consoles, we have seen some of you give us feedback on some fronts that we also want to address, and we want Crisbell's adventure to be narrated in the best possible way, so we hope you take this extra time as the time we need to polish the experience we're sure you will all love and cherish.

What challenges will Crisbell and her teammates face? What battles will change time in the kingdom of Cristallys? Will the wrath of the Time Empress rule the world? We want you to enjoy finding all the answers that the Cris Tales universe is going to offer you.