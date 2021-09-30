Critical Role Announces Return Date For Campaign 3

This morning during a special "State Of The Role" video, the cast of Critical Role confirmed they will be back for Campaign 3 in October. Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, and Travis Willingham revealed that the official return date for the show will be October 21st, 2021. They will continue to broadcast live every Thursday night at 7pm PT on YouTube and Twitch, however, there's a newly added option for people looking to get out of the house and enjoy the first episode with friends and other fans. The company has officially partnered with Cinemark Theatres to simulcast the live premiere episode of Campaign 3 in 20 cities across the United States.

Contrary to rumors that had been circulating on social media over the past few months, they are returning with the full cast (including Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, and Sam Reigel), and that they will continue using Dungeons & Dragons and its mechanics from 5th Edition for the game's official setting. It appears they will be returning to the world of Exandria (specifically on the continent of Marquet), the setting for the previous two campaigns and their Exandria Unlimited miniseries, but at what point in the timeline they will appear is yet to be revealed. (Can't spoil everything!)

It appears they have decided to stick with pre-recording episodes rather than go live, and it appears they will be going back to a proper set with a table rather than the social distancing setup based on their tiny reveal of the new set they're building for the return. However, it looks like the Critical Role table they've been using since the start of Campaign 2 has been retired as this one looks totally different, so there's going to be a lot of new things to see on the set. They also revealed that they will take the last Thursday of every month off as a sort of "recharge" week for Mercer. Something will still air those nights, just not new episodes. Ray also revealed that aside from Mercer, they ill occasionally drop in new storytellers to take over the DM duties for a night on occasion as a way to mix things up.

Another aspect that was addressed to a degree was the future of Talks Machina, the weekly talk show that recaps previous episodes. Back on August 16th, the show's host Brian W. Foster departed the company and hosting duties to focus on other projects, where so far he's primarily become a regular Twitch streamer. They revealed today there will be a weekly recap show coming back, however, it sounds like Talks Machina has been retired. The new show has yet to be named and it won't start airing episodes until 2022. What's more, no official host has been confirmed to replace Foster. (Although we're sure fans would love to see Dani Carr or Mica Burton pick up that mantle.)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: State of the Role: Campaign 3 Announcement | Fall 2021 (https://youtu.be/j5_xVBpqwTo)