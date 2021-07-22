Critical Role Announces Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn

Critical Role has announced their latest book from Darrington Press as they will be releasing Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn. As you may recall back in 2017, the group released a campaign book set around the world and the adventures of Tal'Dorei released through Green Ronin Publishing just as their first campaign was coming to an end. Its been almost four years and an entirely new campaign since that book was released, so they decided to give it an update under their own publishing wing, as you're getting an officially revised version of that book with all new stats, lore, characters, and more revolving around the continent of the first campaign. With the previous book now out-of-print, this will be the main guide for that content moving forward. The book doesn't have a price tag yet or an official release date, we just know it'll be out sometime this Winter either in Late 2021 or Early 2022. You can read more about it below.

Tal'Dorei, a continent within Exandria (the world created by Game Master and Chief Creative Officer Matthew Mercer and the cast of Critical Role), was first explored through the adventures of Critical Role's first campaign, Vox Machina, and is brimming with epic stories of heroes and adventurers — and eagerly awaiting adventures of your own. Taking place two decades following Vox Machina's conclusion, this sourcebook outlines how Tal'Dorei has changed and progressed leading up to the start of Critical Role's second campaign, The Mighty Nein. Soar on a skyship from the metropolis of Emon, home to the Tal'Dorei Council, to the distant haven of Whitestone; explore the lush wilderness in between, meeting monsters and wayward mages; and uncover magic items ranging from simple trinkets to the legendary Vestiges of Divergence. How will you shape the future of Tal'Dorei? The land's fate is in your hands. Created by lead designers Mercer, Hannah Rose (Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Mythic Odysseys of Theros), and James J. Haeck (Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus), this art-filled tome contains everything needed to unlock the rich environment of Tal'Dorei and make it your own. Among its 280 pages, you'll find: A guide to each major region of Tal'Dorei, with story hooks to fuel your campaign.

Expanded character options, including 9 subclasses and 5 backgrounds.

Magic items such as the Vestiges of Divergence, which are legendary artifacts that grow in power with their wielders.

Dozens of creatures, many featured in Critical Role's livestreamed campaigns.

New lore and updated stat blocks for each member of Vox Machina.