Critical Role's Darrington Press Announces Free RPG Day Project

Critical Role's gaming publishing wing Darrington Press has partnered with Free RPG Day to release a special one-page RPG. On June 25th, they will be releasing A Familiar Problem, in which you will play familiars grouping together for some special one-off adventures. The concept of the RPG, written by Grant Howitt (Honey Heist) and Marisha Ray, being a one-pager is so that it's easy to learn and quick to set up so anyone can get a game going quickly. To celebrate its launch, the cast of CR will be doing a special livestream near the end of the month featuring the scrappy (and somehow still alive) crimson weasel named Sprinkle from Campaign Two. You can read more about the RPG and the livestream below.

In A Familiar Problem you'll play as a scrappy and stressed out group of familiars trying to get a grip on the chaotic lives your adventuring party subjects you to, and make a difference any small way you can. To prove you're up to adventuring, you'll band together and undertake a daring quest of your own! You can pick up your free copy of A Familiar Problem at friendly local game stores participating in Free RPG Day on June 25th in the United States and July 23rd internationally, with a wider digital release set for later this year.

Additionally, Marisha Ray will be running this game in an exciting one-shot titled A Familiar Problem: Sprinkle's Incredible Journey! The familiars in question will include beloved Critical Role favorites alongside new friends of fur, scales, and a whole lot of chaos. Players in this upcoming one-shot include Critical Role founders Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, and Travis Willingham, with Emily Axford (Dimension 20), Heidi N Closet (Ru Paul's Drag Race), and Brian Murphy (Dimension 20) joining the table. A Familiar Problem: Sprinkle's Incredible Journey! will air on Thursday, June 23rd at 7pm PT on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels. The VOD is available immediately for Twitch channel subscribers and will be available on Critical Role's YouTube channel on June 25th for Free RPG Day. A Familiar Problem: Sprinkles Incredible Journey! will also be available in a podcast format one week after its initial airing on the Critical Role podcast feed, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.