Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?

On Thursday night, reports began to trickle in from certain trainers that suggested an amazing, icy blue surprise in the new Timed Research coming to Pokémon GO for the Animation Week 2020 event. These trainers rushed to social media and the Silph Road researchers' Subreddit to claim that the Psyduck encountered in the Timed Research was a guaranteed Shiny. It made sense, after all, due to the event's many references to Pokémon Journeys: The Series, which did indeed feature a Shiny Psyduck. However, later reports from other trainers conflicted with this, calling the guaranteed Shiny into question. Now, we have the final answer. Were those first trainers sociopathic manipulators hoping to get the whole community hyped for a Shiny duck only to thrill at the idea of countless hearts broken? Did Niantic make a mistake? Is it a guaranteed Shiny encounter? We have the answers to all that and more now that the Shiny Psyduck saga, no doubt the most hotly contested happening this week, has been resolved.

No.

It's not a guaranteed Shiny.

We're sorry. It hurts us, too.

It all began on the Silph Road Subreddit, a community of dedicated trainers who come together to research Pokémon GO and establish things such as Shiny rates and study datamines. When the Animation Week 2020 event began in early timezones, a trainer took to the Subreddit to say:

"(Verification/extreme luck) Shiny psyduck guarenteed [sic] on page 7 of animation research Me and 6 people just got the shiny psyduck from the research and it looks guarenteed! [sic]"

Well, it seems that this was just a bizarre stroke of luck because the Silph researchers did what the Silph researchers do. Trainers were able to, as the event went live around the world, to turn their disappointment into helpful information as they encountered standard, rubber-ducky-yellow Psyducks in the new Pokémon GO research.

So temper your expectations as you take on this research, but take this positive note with it. If you have a Shiny Psyduck, it's still something that's very special and unique.