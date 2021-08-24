Crusader Kings 3 Is Headed To Xbox & PlayStation

Paradox Interactive announced today they will be bringing Crusader Kings 3 over to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The team revealed details ahead of Gamescom 2021 as they highlighted some of the changes and improvements to the game as they're porting it to both previous and next-gen consoles. We got a rundown for you below direct from them as we wait for a proper release date.

Would-be medieval monarchs will enjoy an all-new gamepad support designed for console controllers from the ground up. Crusader Kings 3 on console will also utilize key capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience. Xbox Series X|S players will be able to quickly switch between gameplay and consulting a YouTube tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt. PlayStation 5 users will experience the game's stress mechanics themselves, as their DualSense controllers physically react to in-game events as they unfold. SOme of the new features include: Character Focused Gameplay : Every character you play or interact with has their own unique personality. Events and options in the game are largely determined by the type of person you are.

Infinite Possibilities : Play as any noble house from Iceland to India, Finland to Central Africa, over five centuries. Interact with wandering guests, stubborn children, devious spymasters and saintly holy men in an elaborate tapestry of medieval life.

Waging War : Rally your vassals and raise your men-at-arms to besiege enemy castles or put down rebellions. Personal prowess on the battlefield can win you great honor, but strategic planning is the path to victory.

Royal Marriages : Spread your dynastic DNA throughout the world, stamping your royal seal on the crests of kingdoms and duchies far and wide. Marry for power and raise children to press claims on new lands.

Saints and Sinners: Keep faith with your religious leaders or perform great crimes in the interest of the state. When the going gets tough, you can always embrace a heresy or craft a new religion more in line with your character's priorities.

Crusader Kings III – Next-Gen Announcement Trailer