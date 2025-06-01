Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptmaster

Cryptmaster Celebrates Its Anniversary With New Update

The game is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an all-new update, giving players some new content to enjoy and more

Article Summary Cryptmaster marks its anniversary with a major update packed with new features and improvements

Discover new NPCs like the Highwayman and Innkeeper, plus explore fresh areas: The Tavern and The Graveyard

Over 100 new cards added to the Whatever mini-game, bringing new combos and strategies to master

Enhanced world map feature, new enemies, updated graphics, 7k support, and auto color options included

Akupara Games released a brand-new update this past week for Cryptmaster, as the game is celebrating its anniversary. This update gives the game a new run of updated graphics, several new NPCs and enemies including the Highway Man and Innkeeper, who you will see in two new locations with The Tavern and The Graveyard. You'll see familiar characters in these locations, but now with a new heavy task of WHATEVER added to the mix, featuring over 100 new cards. We have the dev notes below and a trailer to show it off as the content is now live.

Cryptmaster – Anniversary Update

The wonderful, infallible Cryptmaster ordered us to expand on the perfect crypts and so, we'll be featuring plenty of new gameplay to dig into. They deserve all the credit. Don't listen to the developers trying to take their credit. New NPCs to meet! Yes! Yes! They are friendly, I promise! They just want to play Whatever! The Highwayman & The Innkeeper! Go meet them! Downwood also got an expansion. There are rumors of a new graveyard in Downwood as… I'm too scared of the paranormal to look! Please don't make me go! The Tavern where you can play in Whatever tournaments against new players. Defeat them all and gain new cards.

Speaking of new cards, this update adds a few new cards. 10? No. 20? Think higher! 50? Higher! Over 100 new cards! So many new cards! New combos and strategies to develop! Don't drop them! It might take a while to clean them up. If Whatever just wasn't your cup of whatever you drink, then there are a few other things that might be enticing to check out. There is a new enemy to find. The Piskies. I personally stay away from them as they are too dangerous for a lower minion like me to fight so I don't have much information on them but I'm sure strong heroes like you will do fine!

There is a new world map feature in the dungeon! If you press "5" the map will expand to show you what area you are in on the map! Very helpful in figuring out where you may need to go! I suggested "You are Here" signs throughout the dungeon but the Cryptmaster knows best! Some other important feature that the Crypmaster blessed us with is that the crypts now have 7k support and a new auto color option! This will change the color tints based on the location you are in!

