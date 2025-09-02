Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cupiclaw, Typin

Cupiclaw Has Been Given a New Free Steam Demo

Can you snag the best claw machine prize to win back your relationship? Give it a shot as Cupiclaw has released a free demo on Steam

Article Summary Cupiclaw launches a free Steam demo, blending claw machine fun with roguelike deckbuilder gameplay.

Help Morris win back his relationship by grabbing 70+ unique prizes and dodging tricky traps.

Customize each run by combining prizes, upgrading your claw, and building powerful reward combos.

Face chaotic machines, colorful characters, and charming challenges in this frantic indie adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Typin has released a new demo for their upcoming game, Cupiclaw. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a frantically cute claw machine roguelike deckbuilder game in which you'll use drag-and-grab mechanics to snag unique prizes from the bottom of the machine. You'll use many of the items you are able to get to build powerful combos to score more items and rewards in the face of various chaotic machines that will do everything they can to make sure you don't get the best prizes. All in the name of saving your relationship. We have more details about the game for you here, as the demo is available right now to play for free on Steam.

Cupiclaw

Oh, no! Morris lost his engagement ring and is too broke to buy another! Luckily, beautiful rings can be won on the top floor of the arcade. Cupiclaw is a cute & frantic claw machine roguelike deckbuilder. Grab unique prizes, build powerful combos, face chaotic machines… and claw back Morris' relationship! Start your journey on the cheapest floor, grabbing from over 70 unique prizes. But watch out for tricky traps along the way! Customize your runs by adding or removing prizes to build powerful combos, and upgrade the claw for greater success! Face increasingly chaotic and challenging machines, meet colorful characters, and somehow save Morris' precious relationship!

Make Every Grab Count: Start your journey on the cheapest floor, grabbing from over 70 unique prizes . But watch out for tricky traps along the way!

Start your journey on the cheapest floor, grabbing from over . But watch out for along the way! Customize Your Prizes: Customize your runs by adding or removing prizes to build powerful combos , and upgrade the claw for greater success!

Customize your runs by adding or removing prizes to , and for greater success! Claw Your Way To The Top: Face increasingly chaotic and challenging machines, meet colorful characters, and somehow save Morris' precious relationship!

