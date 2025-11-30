Posted in: Games, SEGA, Total War: Warhammer III, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly, total war: warhammer, warhammer

Immortal Empires Will Be Free For All Total War: Warhammer Titles

Total War: Warhammer will be getting a free update across all three titles this week, as Immortal Empires will them them into a sandbox fight

Article Summary Immortal Empires becomes free for all Total War: Warhammer I-III owners on December 4.

Unites maps, factions, and Legendary Lords from all three games into one massive campaign.

Choose from 23 diverse races and command up to 100 unique Legendary Lords across the Warhammer world.

Experience epic sandbox strategy and endless replayability in the ultimate Warhammer fantasy setting.

SEGA and Creative Assembly are about to give all owners of any Total War: Warhammer title some free content as Immortal Empires is on the way. Starting on December 4, anyone who owns Total War: Warhammer I-III will have access to the new content, completely free to download for all three games. Immortal Empires has been designed to serve as "the ultimate fantasy experience," as they will be uniting the maps, factions, and Legendary Lords from all three games into one massive sandbox experience, allowing you to wage war against other players across the entire world with whatever faction you choose. We have more details below from the devs below and details in their latest blog, as the update will launch this Thursday.

Total War: Warhammer – Immoryal Empires

Immortal Empires is the ultimate fantasy experience, uniting the maps, factions, and Legendary Lords from all three games in the Total War: Warhammer series into one epic sandbox. It offers players the freedom to wage war across the entire Warhammer world, combining deep strategy with rich lore and endless replayability. Players of Warhammer I or II who also want to unlock the full Total War: Warhammer III experience – including the Realm of Chaos campaign and its ten additional Legendary Lords – can do so with the Warhammer III Upgrade Pack via the Steam and Epic Game Store.

Epic Campaign Scale: A vast, interconnected campaign set across the iconic Warhammer world, bringing together regions, races, and rivalries from across the trilogy.

A vast, interconnected campaign set across the iconic Warhammer world, bringing together regions, races, and rivalries from across the trilogy. Legendary Lords: Command up to 100 unique Legendary Lords, each offering distinct gameplay mechanics, rich backstories, and faction-specific strategies.

Command up to 100 unique Legendary Lords, each offering distinct gameplay mechanics, rich backstories, and faction-specific strategies. Diverse Races: Choose from 23 iconic and diverse races across from the Empire, Grand Cathay and High Elves to the Lizardmen, Vampire Counts, and Warriors of Chaos – each with their own identity, units, and tactical approach.

Choose from 23 iconic and diverse races across from the Empire, Grand Cathay and High Elves to the Lizardmen, Vampire Counts, and Warriors of Chaos – each with their own identity, units, and tactical approach. Massive Armies: Build your forces from a vast roster of fantastical units, from mythical beasts and elite warriors to arcane spellcasters and nightmarish monsters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!