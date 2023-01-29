Curse Of The Sea Rats Set For April 2023 Release Curse Of The Sea Rats will finally be released for both PC and consoles, as the animated pirate adventure comes out this April.

Petoons Studio and publisher PQube announced this week that Curse Of The Sea Rats will be coming out in April. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a hand-animated Metroidvania adventure in which you play rats who also happen to be pirates. This game will take you back to the classic Don Bluth way of animation as you explore a non-linear story that has you fighting bosses, gaining abilities, and questing to one of many endings in the game. Enjoy the latest Boss Trailer below as the game will drop for PC on multiple platforms and all three major consoles on April 6th, 2023.

"Curse Of The Sea Rats is a 'ratoidvania' platform adventure with lovingly crafted, hand-drawn animations. Embark on the epic journey of four prisoners of the British empire, transformed into rats by the notorious pirate witch, Flora Burn. To regain their human bodies, they will have to fight dangerous bosses, uncover the secrets of the vast Irish coast, and ultimately capture the witch who cursed them. Beautiful 2D, hand-drawn animation breathes life into the game's cast of characters – inspired by classic animated films and reminiscent of the golden age of 2D platforming. These animations combine seamlessly with detailed 3D environments enhanced by light and shadow effects to create a 2.5D platforming experience of incredible quality."

"Chart your progress through a huge, non-linear world as you attempt to track down the pirate witch who cursed you. Shipwrecked on the coast of Ireland in the 18th Century, you'll need more than just your swashbuckling skills to forge your path to freedom. Discover four playable characters – David Douglas, Buffalo Calf, Bussa, and Akane Yamakawa. Each character brings their unique fighting style to help you overcome the challenges posed by enemies and the environment! Play alone or with up to three friends in local co-op mode. Each character has strengths and weaknesses. You'll be able to improve their abilities as your adventure progresses – unlocking new special skills, boosting your offense and defense, or learning powerful magics! A labyrinthine network of hundreds of pathways, rooms, and discoveries lie ahead in a substantial quest with over 12 hours of content. Can you master each character's playstyle, find all the hidden secrets, and unlock each of the game's multiple endings?"