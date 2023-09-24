Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Trese Brothers Games
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Announces October Launch Date
Trese Brothers Games confirmed this week that Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is coming out on PC next month after a successful Kickstarter.
Indie game developer and publisher Trese Brothers Games confirmed they will be releasing Cyber Knights: Flashpoint next month for PC. The game isn't even going through an Early Access period, as they have decided to release it fully after a successful Kickstarter campaign that ended a short time ago. We have more info about it below as it will be released on October 17, 2023.
"In Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, players become a cybernetics-powered street mercenary in the dystopian future of 2231. To survive the sprawling New Boston Zone, players must assemble a crew to take on dangerous heists as they try to carve out a better future."
- The Heist Experience: Choose your jobs to build your rep without taking on too much heat. Work your network of underworld contacts to trade favors, pay bribes, and gain advantages before taking on a heist. Plan your path through multi-stage missions, and commit your crew to legwork that could reveal new opportunities or threats.
- Deep Character Builds: Use powerful cyberware, stealth, hacking, and firepower to overcome enemies. Extensive talent trees, multiclassing, weapon modding, safehouse upgrades, evolving traits, and more combine to give players endless ways to build a crew that can take on any heist.
- Power-Player Strategy: Choose wisely who to trust and who to use. Each squad member's and contact's stories will become interwoven with the player's own as they navigate competing factions and personal agendas.
- Dynamic Stories & Endless Replays: The custom-built 'Casting Director' story engine fits player-created squad members and NPCs into world events and storylines. Who will end up a betrayer, a friend in need, or the villain this time? Create new characters, discover new stories, and watch how your choices make it all fit together.
- A New Kind Of Cyberpunk: Set in a post-eco-collapse world sheltering in domed megacities. Artificial consciousness has been created, killed, and outlawed at a global level. Megacorporations, nanotech, and quantum computing have radically altered the world… and the player is one of the few equipped to handle it.
