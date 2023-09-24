Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Trese Brothers Games

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Announces October Launch Date

Trese Brothers Games confirmed this week that Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is coming out on PC next month after a successful Kickstarter.

Indie game developer and publisher Trese Brothers Games confirmed they will be releasing Cyber Knights: Flashpoint next month for PC. The game isn't even going through an Early Access period, as they have decided to release it fully after a successful Kickstarter campaign that ended a short time ago. We have more info about it below as it will be released on October 17, 2023.

"In Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, players become a cybernetics-powered street mercenary in the dystopian future of 2231. To survive the sprawling New Boston Zone, players must assemble a crew to take on dangerous heists as they try to carve out a better future."

The Heist Experience: Choose your jobs to build your rep without taking on too much heat. Work your network of underworld contacts to trade favors, pay bribes, and gain advantages before taking on a heist. Plan your path through multi-stage missions, and commit your crew to legwork that could reveal new opportunities or threats.

Choose your jobs to build your rep without taking on too much heat. Work your network of underworld contacts to trade favors, pay bribes, and gain advantages before taking on a heist. Plan your path through multi-stage missions, and commit your crew to legwork that could reveal new opportunities or threats. Deep Character Builds: Use powerful cyberware, stealth, hacking, and firepower to overcome enemies. Extensive talent trees, multiclassing, weapon modding, safehouse upgrades, evolving traits, and more combine to give players endless ways to build a crew that can take on any heist.

Use powerful cyberware, stealth, hacking, and firepower to overcome enemies. Extensive talent trees, multiclassing, weapon modding, safehouse upgrades, evolving traits, and more combine to give players endless ways to build a crew that can take on any heist. Power-Player Strategy: Choose wisely who to trust and who to use. Each squad member's and contact's stories will become interwoven with the player's own as they navigate competing factions and personal agendas.

Choose wisely who to trust and who to use. Each squad member's and contact's stories will become interwoven with the player's own as they navigate competing factions and personal agendas. Dynamic Stories & Endless Replays: The custom-built 'Casting Director' story engine fits player-created squad members and NPCs into world events and storylines. Who will end up a betrayer, a friend in need, or the villain this time? Create new characters, discover new stories, and watch how your choices make it all fit together.

The custom-built 'Casting Director' story engine fits player-created squad members and NPCs into world events and storylines. Who will end up a betrayer, a friend in need, or the villain this time? Create new characters, discover new stories, and watch how your choices make it all fit together. A New Kind Of Cyberpunk: Set in a post-eco-collapse world sheltering in domed megacities. Artificial consciousness has been created, killed, and outlawed at a global level. Megacorporations, nanotech, and quantum computing have radically altered the world… and the player is one of the few equipped to handle it.

