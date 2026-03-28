Posted in: Conventions, Digital Extremes, Events, Games, PAX East, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: fantasy, PAX East 2026, rpg, Soulframe, Warframe

New Soulframe & Warframe Details Revealed During PAX East 2026 Panel

New details for both Soulframe in its Prelude period and Warframe's next additions were revealed during PAX East 2026 this weekend

Article Summary Soulframe Preludes adds The Wreck Of Mestra Carmo Fable with new quests, a haunted shipwreck, and new ancestor Carmo

Unlock the Navalha rapier, Mestra armor set, and tackle new enemies in the Fallen Ode Skytower and Mirifuir Castle

Warframe debuts quadrupedal Voruna Prime in April, with new weapons and Prime accessories for fierce gameplay

Deluxe skins for Dante and Baruuk plus Mesa Heirloom Skin offer fresh style options coming to Warframe soon

Digital Extremes held a special panel for Soulframe during PAX East 2026, in which they showed off much more content for the upcoming action fantasy RPG, as well as new features coming to Warframe. The event was hosted by special guests Nick Apostolides (Warframe: 1999, Resident Evil: Requiem) and Rocco Botte (Mega64) on the Main Stage and featured a special video presentation from the crew. First off, the ongoing pre-Alpha phase Soulframe Preludes is getting a new Fable to guide players on a new quest toward a haunted shipwreck. All of which will have some new, exciting things to check out and experiment with. Meanwhile, Warframe confirmed new info about Warframe: Crouch, while also showing off some new cosmetic improvements to come to a couple of armors. We have more dev notes here and the full devstream above.

The Wreck Of Mestra Carmo is the Latest Fable Coming to Soulframe Prelude

The 14th Preludes update will arrive in April for free on PC for those with access to Soulframe Preludes and debut the latest Fable, The Wreck Of Mestra Carmo, inviting players to venture on a narrative quest to seek out rumors of a haunted shipwreck and challenge a long-lost master fencer. After completing the Fable, players can forge the Duelo Pact with a new Ancestor, Carmo, to harness the nimble wit of a swashbuckling sailor. Wield the latest one-handed sword, the rapier Navalha, and weave together materials to craft the new Mestra armour set.

Seek out new sights and stashes in the latest environment, the Fallen Ode Skytower, filled with the new enemies and Agari sub-bosses like Rovgot Wyrm. Seek out a new Siege Encounter mission at Mirifuir Castle, with maniacal magi guarding materials for the latest caster staff or one-handed sword to craft. Soulframe's first Ancestor, Orlick, will be blessed with a new progression system alongside a reworked journal UI to make task tracking easier and clearer. Discover five new Votive side quests at World Tree job boards and master a new combat system loop with Runes' power activation now tied to fully-charged heavy attacks.

Voruna Prime Arrives in Warframe This April With Some Cosmetic Upgrades

Voruna Prime Access Begins April 8 for Warframe: Crouch down on all fours and pursue prey as Voruna Prime, the wolven queen, making her Prime variant the first fully quadripedal Warframe, compared to the bipedal-only base Voruna. Bear down her fangs upon foes to inflict status effects, summon Lycath to assist in the hunt, lock onto enemies for a brutal long-range pounce, as well as gear up with her signature Perigale Prime rifle, Sarofang Prime axe, and Prime cosmetic accessories to make the moon proud.

Dante, the master of reality's pages, and Baruuk, the reluctant warrior, are both set to receive stylish, highly requested new deluxe skins in a future update that was briefly teased at the start of the panel. Mesa Heirloom Skin in Warframe: Mesa, the outcast vagabond, will bring gunslinging fashion to new heights with the latest addition to the premier Heirloom cosmetic skin line later this year.

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