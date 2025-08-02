Posted in: Conventions, Darrington Press, Events, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, GenCon 2025

Daggerheart Reveals Several New Items During GenCon 2025

Darrington Press revealed new details of what's coming to Daggerheart at GenCon 2025, as they have several items for the next few months

Article Summary Darrington Press unveils Daggerheart Class Packs, launching via crowdfunding in September 2025.

New romantasy campaign frame "With Love and Magic" set for release in 2026 for Daggerheart.

Actual play collaborations announced with Legends of Avantris, Dungeons and Daddies, and more.

Daggerheart Homebrew Kit, licensing partnerships, and top designers join to expand the RPG universe.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, revealed several new items coming to Daggerheart over the next several months. The team took time over this weekend to reveal many new things happening with the company, including the launch of the Homebrew Kit, the new campaign frame, new Actual Play sessions, licensing partnerships, and more. There will also be a new set of Class Packs coming, but they're going top launch a crowdfunding campaign for them. We have more details below from the team.

Daggerheart – GenCon 2025 Reveals

Class Packs

Darrington Press is crowdfunding a much-requested play accessory: Class Packs for Daggerheart. Thanks to multiple sold out runs since launch, Darrington Press has pulled forward their work on this new way to play to meet the interest and demand of their expanding players. Each Class Pack contains 76 cards and includes everything a player needs to run a class from level 1 through level 10. This includes ancestry cards, community cards, subclass cards, all the cards from the two domains each unique class uses. Kickstarter backers will also receive a full digital PDF of the Daggerheart Core Rulebook. All nine classes from the Daggerheart Core Set will be available as Class Packs to crowdfund in September.

New Campaign Frame: With Love and Magic

Coming in 2026, With Love and Magic is a romantasy-inspired campaign frame built drawing direct inspiration from the in-world romance saga Tusk Love. Enemies and admirers alike are your rivals as you set out to take on this year's matchmaking season in the shining empire of Lumisara, the City of Crowns.

Upcoming Actual Play Collaborations

Several new partnerships showcasing the Daggerheart system with other stand-out actual play creators were revealed:

A mini-series from Legends of Avantris

A one-shot adventure from Dungeons and Daddies

A full campaign from Bonus Action, which will use Daggerheart as the system for its upcoming third season

These additions expand the growing roster of creators exploring Daggerheart in live-play formats, following ongoing support from Critical Role, which also announced Season 2 of Age of Umbra is on its way.

Homebrew Kit Now Available

Available now as a free download at Daggerheart.com, the Daggerheart Homebrew Kit offers a robust set of resources and insights for creating new classes, ancestries, campaign frames, and more. Designed for both gaming groups and third-party publishers, the homebrew kit is aimed to help players looking to customize their campaigns as well as third party publishers diving into making Daggerheart-compatible content using the Darrington Press Community Gaming License.

New Licensing Partnerships

Darrington Press also announced new licensed products from several partners:

Insight Editions: An Art of Daggerheart book

Hero Forge: Daggerheart ancestries as buildable options in the Miniatures Creator

New Daggerheart Dice sets from Dispel Dice, Botch Dice, and Misty Mountain Gaming

Acclaimed Designers Join the Daggerheart Team

Acclaimed designers Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins joined Darrington Press this June, each currently developing new projects for Daggerheart. Crawford is leading the design of a full setting that dives into a hellishly terrifying genre, while Perkins is building a series of adventures that will span multiple campaign frames and interconnect into a larger narrative arc.

Also in development is a brand-new world for Daggerheart from Twogether Studio's Keith Baker and Jenn Ellis. Known for iconic RPGs and storytelling games including Eberron, Phoenix: Dawn Command, Illimat, and The Adventure Zone Storytelling Game, the duo is bringing their next major creation to life with Daggerheart featuring thrilling worldbuilding and brilliant new player option designs.

