Daybreak Games Partner To Run Magic: The Gathering Online

Daybreak Games announced have entered a new partnership with Wizards Of The Coast to run Magic: The Gathering Online. While the details of the deal were not made public, the overall basics are that Daybreak will be entering into a long-term license agreement to help develop, provide live service, and publish MTG Online, much in the same way their sister company Dimensional Ink runs DC Universe Online. One of the first major online versions of the tabletop collectible card game, the title will be entering its 20th anniversary in June 2020.

So it only makes sense that WotC is setting things up in advance to have a company running it with plans to celebrate that upcoming milestone. As to what any of those plans may be, your guess is as good as ours. But considering how much history the title has and how it still has a spot in a lot of people's hearts (even with newer versions being released after and MTG Arena doing well), there's a lot that could be celebrated. Here's a couple of quotes from today's annoucnement.

"We are very excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast on yet another venture and add Magic: The Gathering Online among our portfolio of iconic online multiplayer games," said Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak Games. "We are looking forward to not only continuing the live service, but also to further invest and improve upon Magic: The Gathering Online experience as the most authentic representation of the iconic tabletop game online for years to come." "Magic: The Gathering Online was our first venture into the digital game world," said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast. "We are confident Daybreak Games will continue to build on what we started, spreading Magic online and bringing fans and players across the globe closer together."