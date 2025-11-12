Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Damon and Baby Receives New Trailer Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Damon and Baby, as we get a better idea of what the action-adventure title will be

Article Summary Damon and Baby gets a new trailer, showcasing fresh gameplay ahead of its 2026 release window.

Play as the Demon King cursed to protect a human child, journeying to break their magical bond.

Experience dynamic twin-stick shooting mixed with exploration and customizable skills and outfits.

Battle powerful bosses, discover new weapons, and utilize a canine ally for unique combat support.

Arc System Works released a new trailer for their latest game, Damon and Baby, as we get a better look at it ahead of its release next year. It's less than two minutes, but it gives you a pretty good look at the action-adventure title at its current state of development. In case you missed this one, the game focuses on the tale of the Demon King, who has been cursed to never be able to separate themselves from a human child. The game starts both on the journey to release both of them from the curse. Enjoy the trailer above and the info below, as the team are currentlyu planning to release the game for PC and all three major consoles sometime in 2026.

Damon and Baby

An unlikely pair, an unforgettable journey. An exciting new style of action adventure fusing shooting action with exploration. Experience a new type of action advent, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases.

The battle mechanics include both close-ranged attacks with handguns as well as long-ranged attacks with machine guns and more. You can find more powerful weapons as you explore. During the boss battles awaiting within each stage, a strategic approach making use of the area gimmicks will prove crucial. Damon grows throughout the adventure, learning to master various weapons and skills. You can customize your set of skills to match your play style. You can even choose from a variety of outfit options to change Damon's appearance. Take control of Damon's canine companion to help him in combat in various ways, such as collecting items.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!