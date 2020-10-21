Dead By Daylight Releases Tome V In Time For Halloween

Behaviour Interactive has released the latest Tome into Dead By Daylight, bringing with it an event in time for Halloween. The new tome that's been added to the game is Tome V: Unleashed, which we have more details for you below along with several trailers for you to check out. But this time comes with an update that brings in a number of new additions to the game. First, you have the new "Hallowed Curse" Collection available now through the in-game store, which includes the Scorched Ghost Face set that will make jumping up behind people just a tad more terrifying. Next, there's a new time-limited Halloween event called "The Eternal Blight" which includes exclusive themed content, add-ons, and rewards. The team usually does their Halloween event pretty well so we expect good things from this one. And then the team went in and make more improvements with The Realm Beyond's massive graphical overhaul, as they did a rework of the MacMillan Estate! Have fun with the new content!

Dead By Daylight Tome V: Unleashed This Tome allows players to unlock memories for The Hillbilly, Nea Karlsson and The Blight. The Blight's story is explored deeper as players have access to the conclusion of the original "Hallowed Blight" event storyline from 2018, as well as all past "Hallowed Blight" lore content. For the first time since The Archives' inception, a brand new Halloween-themed challenge type is introduced: interacting with Pustula Plants. Once selected in the Auris Web, players will have to work with the plants to complete the challenge. Within the Tome, players will be able to earn 4 progressively growing Pustula Plants Charms across the 4 levels. Players will also enjoy 30% off Auric Cells price on characters Adam Francis and The Clown between October 21st and October 28th to celebrate the release.