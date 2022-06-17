Dark Horse & Mantic Announces The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game

Mantic, along with comic book publisher Dark Horse Comics, announced they will be releasing The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game. The game will allow you to play one of the members of the series as you will work together with up to four other players to defeat some of the infamous enemies that the group has encountered. At the moment the game is currently working to get crowdfunding, so there's no official timetable yet for when it will be released. We're guessing if everything goes their way, you might see it before the holidays. Here's more info from Mantic about the game.

In this co-operative game for 1-5 players, you become a member of the Umbrella Academy. Choose from Spaceboy, Rumor, Kraken, Séance and Number Five, then use their special abilities to defeat hazards and super villains such as Hazel and Cha Cha, or The White Violin. Each hero and villain is brought to life with fantastically detailed, pre-assembled plastic miniatures that are great for board gamers, or Umbrella Academy fans that want to collect their favorite characters.

"The Umbrella Academy is such a great opportunity to create a fun and fast-paced board game," said Ronnie Renton, Mantic CEO. "The graphic novels provide a fantastic foundation on which to build an immersive, co-operative experience with plenty of twists and turns to ensure that no two games ever play the same." Mantic Games, publisher of the critically acclaimed Hellboy: The Board Game, has worked with top games designers Alessio Cavatore and Jack Caesar at River Horse Games – creators of best-selling board games like Pacific Rim: Extinction and Labyrinth: The Adventure Game – to accurately capture the co-operative, yet often chaotic, nature of the graphic novels. The result is an experience that's easy to pick-up-and-play, making it perfect for game nights with friends or family.