Dark Quest: Remastered Launches Today On PC & Consoles

Experience the fantasy game Dark Quest all over again with a new Remastered edition, which has been released on PC and consoles today

Article Summary Dark Quest: Remastered launches today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms

Classic fantasy RPG returns with enhanced 3D visuals, lighting, audio, and refined gameplay balance

Lead a party of three unique heroes against an evil sorcerer in strategic, turn-based combat

Discover new spells, items, and dive into deep party management and tabletop-inspired adventure

Developer and publisher Brain Seal have officially released Dark Quest: Remastered today for PC and consoles. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a top-to-bottom remaster of the original title, using the engine from Dark Quest 4 as a guide to modernizing it for current platforms, while also improving on the original. You can see what it looks like in the latest trailer here, as it's available on PC via Steam, PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Dark Quest: Remastered

A powerful sorcerer has risen in the land, building a dungeon beneath the village of Darkwood. From this stronghold, his minions raid nearby villages, spreading terror and death. A small band of heroes, led by a mighty barbarian, dares to defy the sorcerer's power. Take control, descend into the dungeon, and put an end to the evil threatening the realm. Inspired by classic board games and old-school RPGs, Dark Quest: Remastered delivers strategic, turn-based combat built around meaningful decisions, party management, and a timeless tabletop-inspired fantasy atmosphere. The remastered edition introduces a brand-new 3D perspective engine, enhanced lighting and effects, and refined gameplay balance. Players will discover new spells and items, improved audio design, and overall gameplay polish, resulting in the most complete and definitive version of Dark Quest to date.

Control a party of up to three characters each with their own unique abilities. Use the unique strengths of each character and work together to defeat the minions of the evil sorcerer. Slaughter endless hordes of orcs and undead: Your strength, courage, and strategy will be the key to winning every battle.

Roll the skull of fate and reveal your twisted fate. The evil sorcerer will torment your soul for his own amusement, he will summon you to the sphere of judgment, where you will be forced to play a twisted game of death, and can you survive his magic?

Trade with the people in the village. Spend the gold you find in your adventures in the village to buy new potions, weapons, and spells for your characters.

