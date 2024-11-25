Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Darkest Dungeon II, Red Hook Studios

Darkest Dungeon II Announces Inhuman Bondage DLC

Darkest Dungeon II has new content on the way, as the team revealed a new DLC, as well as a free game mode, all being added in January

Article Summary Darkest Dungeon II unveils new DLC 'Inhuman Bondage' and free mode 'Kingdoms' for January 2025 release.

Kingdoms mode offers three adventure modules; defend against new enemy factions in a engaging gameplay experience.

Inhuman Bondage DLC adds The Catacombs region, introducing challenging foes and rewards.

Meet The Abomination, a new hero with unique mechanics and story, adding depth to Darkest Dungeon II.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Hook Studios has announced new additions coming to Darkest Dungeon II, including a new mode and DLC on the way. First off, the devs revealed the next DLC will be called Inhuman Bondage, bringing with it a new region and several new additions to the game that were funded through their Kickstarter campaign clear back when it was running. The game will also get the new free game mode Kingdoms, along with its first of three adventure modules, Hunger of the Beast Clan. All of the content will be released simultaneously as one giant update for the game on January 27, 2025. We have more info about them below.

Darkest Dungeon II – Kingdoms

Kingdoms is an entirely new game mode coming to Darkest Dungeon II, released as a free update and consisting of three themed adventure modules, starting with Hunger of the Beast Clan. Featuring a completely reimagined game structure, Kingdoms is a parallel game experience to the Confessions game mode. Players will be tasked with defending the realm from incursions by all new enemy factions. Up first, they will be tasked with fending off the pitiless onslaught of the rotting and ravenous beastmen!

Inhuman Bondage DLC

The Inhuman Bondage DLC introduces a new mini-region, The Catacombs, and a new playable hero to Darkest Dungeon II, the fan favorite and original Kickstarter backer-assisted designed character: The Abomination. The Catacombs invites players to plunge their stagecoach beneath the Kingdom to face a corrosive, oozing threat. This is a high-risk, high-reward region featuring a faction of new enemies and new items, and will bring variety and challenge to both Confessions and Kingdoms. The Abomination brings unique mechanics, trinkets, signature items, palettes, weapon kits, and a fully voiced origin story, including playable flashback encounters.

